Bruce and Sally Martin of Knottsville will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 28.
The couple were married July 28, 1979, at St. Peter of Alacantara in Stanley.
They are members of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
Bruce is employed at Martin Custom Building.
The couple have five children, Jake (Tori) Martin, Lauren (Kris) McCrary, Lee (Jessica) Martin, Jesse Martin, Hannah Martin; and nine grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.