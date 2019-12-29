Bud and Mildred Boarman, of Whitesville, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with their children and families.
John O. Boarman, known as "Bud," and Mildred Edge were married Dec. 27, 1944, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, where they are still members, by the late Rev. William B. Jarboe.
The couple were blessed with 12 children. Their eldest daughter, Sandra, passed away May 27, 2019. Their sons are Johnny Boarman and Greg (Shaunte) Board, both of Reynolds Station, Bill (Elizabeth) Boarman, of Hartford, Mickey (Faye) Boarman, of Whitesville, David (Shannon) Boarman, of Philpot, and Jeff (Cathy) Boarman, of Utah. Their daughters are Jamie (Ronnie) Ward and Amanda (Kenny) Likens, of Whitesville and Joetta (Steve) Johnson, of Hawesville. The couple also have 36 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren with a total of 115 direct descendants.
