Caroline Elizabeth Head, daughter of Jody and Karen Head, received a 4.0, making the dean’s list at the University of Kentucky. She is from Owensboro and graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 2019.
Caroline will be a sophomore at UK in the fall where she was accepted into the nursing program and initiated into Chi Omega sorority.
