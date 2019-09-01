Charles and Shirley Armstrong of Owensboro are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Charles Armstrong Jr. and Shirley Lee Hancock were married Sept. 2, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, at North Shore Baptist Church.
The couple have four children, Dennis Armstrong, Pamela Armstrong Bates, Christopher Thomas Armstrong and Mark Armstrong; and six grandchildren, Charles IV, Nicole, David, Joshua, Sarah and Alex.
They are members of Bellevue Baptist Church.
Shirley is a mother and housewife, who is very active at their church. Charles is a self-employed businessman in Illinois and Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.