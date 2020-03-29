Cliff and Rita Harpe
Cliff and Rita Harpe, of Owensboro, recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
Cliff Harpe and Rita Wedding were married Jan. 27, 1995, at Pleasant Grove United Methedist Church.
Best man and maid of honor were Wendell Harpe and Gigi Anderson.
Their children are Hannah Smillie (Kain), of San Diego, California, and Marc Turner, of Owensboro.
The couple are enjoying retirement together with their six kitties.
