Valentine’s Day is a perfect time to remember the special people in your life. Plants and flowers certainly brighten one’s day. Don’t forget to treat yourself, as well.
Plants make great gifts to enjoy for a long period of time. The Phalaenopsis or moth orchid comes to mind for Valentine’s Day. In nature, orchids grow on trees, so they are grown in pots with a bark-type potting mix. The white, fleshy roots of the orchid grow into the coarse bark mix or out into the air around the pot. Water the plants thoroughly when the soil is light and dry. Make sure the water drains out of the pot and away from the roots. Place them in an area receiving medium light.
Moth orchids may flower for many months with individual flowers lasting for several weeks. Do not cut the flower stalk back after blossoms fade because in a few months it may branch to form additional flowers. New plants may also develop on those flower stalks.
For another plant gift, consider a small container of cacti and succulents. Check the information attached to the container since light requirements vary with the plants in the collection. Generally, bright light is best. Look at the plant tag for watering information too. In general, let the soil go dry to the touch before watering.
Another plant suggestion is an air plant (Tillandsia spp.) This plant is an epiphyte and anchors itself to other plants but does not harm them. These unique plants are often displayed in glass globes, on top of gravel or moss, or attached with a wire to objects that are not damaged by water. Mist the plant with water once a week; avoid water puddling around the plant. Place it in a bright area with indirect light.
Traditional gifts for Valentine’s Day are fresh-cut mixed flowers and roses. After receiving a beautiful floral arrangement, check the water level in the container. Fill it with warm water or, preferably, with water containing a floral preservative. Most floral preservatives contain sugar to supply food to the flowers, a material to acidify the water to discourage bacterial activity, a material to kill the bacteria found in the water and on plant material, and a material to reduce the rate of respiration or use of food. Many commercial floral preservatives are available at the florist or where fresh flowers are sold. Use preservatives as directed with warm water.
Repeated scientific testing has shown that putting aspirin in the water with cut flowers does not prolong their life. In fact, the life of most cut flowers is shortened by the use of aspirin.
To continue to help the arrangement last, a cool location in the room is best to prolong the life of fresh-cut flowers and roses in an arrangement. Keep the arrangement away from heat sources such as heaters, furnace vents, direct sunlight and appliances. Place the flowers away from hot or cold drafts, especially from opening and closing doors. Heat and drafts cause the flowers to deteriorate quickly.
Occasionally, after a day or two, you may find one of the roses drooping down with a bent stem. This is a heartbreaking sight! Before giving up on the rose, try to revive it.
To revive a rose, take it out of the arrangement and place it in a broad, shallow pan, sink, or bathtub with warm water, about 100 degrees F. Then cut off one-half to one inch of stem from the end with a sharp knife or sharp shears while holding it under water. It is cut under water to prevent air from getting into the water-conducting tissue of the stem. If an air bubble forms in the conducting tissue, the rose will not take up water and revive.
Then submerge the entire rose, flower, stem, and foliage, and let it lay in a pan, sink, or bathtub of warm water. After it has revived by becoming full of water again, which may take 20 minutes to an hour, remove it from the water and place it back into the arrangement.
Enjoy roses long after Valentine’s Day by drying them. Dry them after the flowers open but before the petals start to fall. Hang them upside down by the stem in a dark place with good air circulation to prevent the color from fading. The leaves can be removed or left attached. Mix other dried flowers or fillers with the roses to make a beautiful dried bouquet.
Another way to preserve roses and other flowers is to use the petals in potpourri. Scatter petals on a cookie sheet in an area with good air circulation and allow to dry. After the petals are dry, place them in a glass container. This makes a nice keepsake to display for a long time.
Women give plants and flowers to men, too. Flowers with bold colors can be selected for men. For more information about houseplants and care of fresh flowers, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip
Other suggestions for Valentine’s Day gifts include seed packets of flowers to grow in the garden. In addition, a gift certificate to a local nursery for bedding plants, possibly in hanging baskets, patio pots, or in packs for them to plant, and perennials will remind the person of your gift throughout the summer. The gift certificate could be designated for their very own rose bush as well.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
