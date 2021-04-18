Flowers and plants bring smiles and what a better way to reduce tension than to grow them in containers to enjoy on your deck, patio, and at the front door.
Even growing vegetables in containers makes gardening easier and accessible. Containers make growing plants possible on apartment or condo balconies as well.
The Boston fern, which is the most common, requires shade. Ferns prefer shade because they will scorch and turn brown under hot conditions. But what if the growing location is in full sun? There is good news! “Macho” and “Kimberly Queen” ferns tolerate the sun.
These may be grown in pots or hanging baskets. The “Macho” fern becomes large and very impressive. “Kimberly Queen” is finer in texture but makes a nice show, too.
If you want to winter them over, they should be taken inside before the first frost in the fall and kept in the house during the winter.
Numerous annual flowering plants are suitable for containers receiving full sun.
These include: calibrachoa (Million Bells or Superbells), geranium, marigold, Mercardonia “Gold Dust,” Mountain Frost, periwinkle (vinca), petunias, SunPatients, Supertunias, sun coleus, spreading summer snapdragons, tall summer snapdragons, and ornamental sweet potato vines with chartreuse or nearly black leaves.
Remember, annuals are plants that live for only one year, but they make a big impact in the landscape.
Other annuals such as diascia, licorice plant, nemesia, sun coleus, and vinca vine will grow in full sun to part shade. Wax or fibrous-rooted begonias, caladiums, Rex begonia, Dragon Wing begonia, New Guinea impatiens, and coleus, that are not sun tolerant, grow in partially shaded to shaded locations.
Many different types of annual plants can be used in hanging baskets. Plants that trail over the sides of the basket help to hide the pot and are very dramatic. Calibrachoa (Million Bells or Superbells), bacopa, cascading petunias, ivy geraniums, moss rose, Supertunia petunias, trailing sun coleus, trailing periwinkle, verbena, and wave petunias, are annuals that prefer full sun and tolerate a couple of hours of partial shade during the day.
Impatiens is an annual that prefers full shade but will tolerate a couple of hours of morning sun. These plants also make a nice addition to window boxes.
Green, non-blooming spike plants are used to provide height in containers. Graceful Grasses purple fountain grass also adds height and season-long interest. Other tall green plants include Graceful Grasses Prince Tut and King Tut, commonly known as Egyptian papyrus.
Perennials can be planted within the same container as annuals too. Perennials live from year to year as long as the roots of the plant are protected from freezing during the winter. This can be accomplished by placing the pot in a protected area or by burying the pot in the ground.
Coral bells (Heuchera) are attractive perennials when combined with other plants because of the variety of leaf colors and patterns available. What an eye-catcher in a container! The daylily “Stella d’ Oro” is a nice perennial to grow in containers in full sun. Smaller hostas grow well in pots in the shade.
Container gardening is not limited to ornamental plants. Vegetables suited for containers include beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cucumber, bush cucumber, eggplant, kale, lettuce, pepper, radishes, spinach, summer squash, Swiss chard, tomatoes, cherry or grape tomatoes, turnips, and zucchini.
Herbs suited for containers include chives, garden thyme, basil, marjoram, and summer savory. These plants require full sun for the best production.
Containers are available in many sizes, forms, and shapes. They can be made of clay, redwood, cedarwood, or plastic. Also consider using barrels, cut-off milk jugs, or window boxes. Never use containers that have held products that are toxic to plants or people.
Wood for use around vegetable plants should never be treated with creosote or pentachlorophenol (Penta) wood preservatives. These may be toxic to plants and harmful to people as well.
Make sure that the container has drainage holes in the bottom so the plant roots will not stand in water, which may cause them to die.
A saucer placed under the container will collect the water. Remember to empty it to avoid keeping the plants too wet or allowing mosquitoes to develop.
Use a commercially prepared potting soil mix in the containers. Using only garden soil is not recommended because it will not allow proper drainage.
The commercially prepared mix should allow water to drain easily. If it is too fine, the mix will hold too much moisture and cause the roots to rot.
Pay particular attention to watering container gardens. Container soils can dry out very quickly, especially on a concrete patio in full sun. Water when the soil feels dry, possibly several times each week as the plant grows.
However, the soil should not be soggy or have water standing on top. When watering, add water until it runs out the drainage holes. This helps to prevent a buildup of salts in the soil from the fertilizer.
Fertilize ornamental plants once every two to three weeks with a soluble plant fertilizer according to the label directions.
When starting vegetables from seed in a pot, make the first fertilizer application three weeks after the plants have two sets of leaves. Then repeat once a week using a soluble plant fertilizer at one-half strength according to the label directions.
For more information about gardening in containers, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipMany of the plants in the article are available at locally owned garden centers and nurseries.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
Welcome to the discussion.
