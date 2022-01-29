Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Daviess County are continuing on an upswing, with the Green River District Health Department reporting 2,533 new cases of the virus in its seven-county region Friday.
Of those cases, 1,263 are in Daviess County.
The newly reported cases were investigated between Jan. 25-27.
The district now has a seven-day average of 848.9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 1,125,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12,856 deaths statewide.
“We are seeing an alarming increase in our incidence rates of COVID-19” Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River Health District, said. “The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective.”
Horton said wearing a mask is also an effective tool to reduce the spread of the virus in the community.
As of Friday, there are 58,170 reported cases of COVID-19 in the district to date, with 747 confirmed deaths related to COVID-19 in the district. Incidence rates for Daviess County currently sit at 316.64, per day for a population of 100,000.
“If you are not yet vaccinated, go get vaccinated today,” Horton said. “If you are already vaccinated and it is time, get a booster shot. If you must be in indoor public spaces, wear a mask. Most importantly, if you are feeling sick, stay home and don’t infect others.”
Owensboro Health is reporting 70 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 at its three facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield. Of those, 17 are listed in critical care and 7 are listed as intubated.
According to health department data, there have been 26,187 confirmed cases of the virus in Daviess County to date resulting in 620 total hospitalizations and 342 deaths.
