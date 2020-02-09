Daniel and Francele Warren
Daniel and Francele Warren, of Owensboro, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Daniel L. Warren and Francele Fischer were married Feb. 6, 1970, at St. Peter Alcantra, Stanley. The Rev. Clifton Howard officiated the ceremony. Rethia Fischer Bumgardner and Paul A. Warren were attendants.
The couple have two children, Wendy Myers, of Navarre, Florida, and Mark Warren, of Seymour, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Isaac Myers, Delaney Warren and Avery Warren.
Daniel is retired from Modern Supply Co., and Francele is retired from Dr. Medley’s office.
