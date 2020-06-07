Darlene Leonard Hoagland and Dan Hoagland are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married June 12, 1970, at Eaton Memorial Baptist Church in Owensboro. The Rev. Dan Hughes performed the ceremony, which was witnessed by Darlene’s twin sister and maid of honor, Marlene Leonard Aull, and Dan’s best man, Jeff Warren. The ring bearer was Randy Mayfield, and Billie Jo Broadley was the flower girl.
Darlene and Dan have two children, Eric (Lori) Hoagland of Owensboro and Bryan (Brandy) Hoagland of Owensboro. They have six grandchildren: Dakota, Carter, Abigayle and Lillian Hoagland, and Lexi and Kate Hayden.
Darlene and Dan are both retired teachers from Daviess County Public Schools, and Darlene is currently a senior fitness instructor for the YMCA in Owensboro.
Both are active church members of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church. Dan sings in the choir and serves as the Sunday School director. Darlene teaches first through Sunday School.
The couple planned a celebration on an Alaskan cruise in July, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been postponed.
