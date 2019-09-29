Darrell and Mary Lou Payne of Knottsville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home on Sept. 15 with their family.
Darrell Payne and Mary Lou Byrne were married on Sept. 20, 1969, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Curdsville, with Father Aloysius Powers officiating. Attending the bride was her sister, Margie Byrne Rode, and the groom's sister, the late Judy Payne Oelze. Attending the groom was his friend, Jack Pence, and J.L. Byrne, brother of the bride.
The couple have four children, Charlie (Jennifer) Payne, Jill (Mike) Cecil, John Payne, all of Owensboro, and Kaitlyn Payne of Evansville; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one deceased great-grandchild.
Darrell is retired from NSA/Century Aluminum and farming. Mary Lou is employed by St. William Church in Knottsville and is a homemaker.
They are members of St. William Church.
