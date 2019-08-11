David and Nancy McCollough of Owensboro celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to the South Shore of Lake Michigan with their family in June.
The couple were married Aug. 10, 1969, in Meadville, Missouri.
They have three children, Melanie and David Duckwall or Owensboro, Matt and Robin McCollough of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, and Katie and Josh Albers of Owensboro; and nine grandchildren.
Nancy is a retired family consumer science teacher, and Davis is the retired regional vice president at Farm Credit Services.
The couple are members of Owensboro Christian Church.
