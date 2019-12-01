Don and Linda Logsdon, of Philpot, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of vows at 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at St. Pius X, followed by a reception at the Whitesville Community Center.
Don Logsdon, of Whitesville, and Linda Logsdon, of Knottsville, were married Nov. 29, 1969, at Lourdes Catholic Church.
The couple have two children, Donna Logsdon and Clint Logsdon, both of Owensboro; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Linda is a retired financial advisor at PNC Bank, and Don is a retired service advisor at Don Moore.
They are members of St. Pius X.
