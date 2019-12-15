I'm dreaming of white flowers just like the ones I like to grow. Even as the snow on my deck reflects light in the winter making it seem brighter, white flowers in the summer are easily seen in the evening. With busy hectic lives, when we arrive home in the evening, the white flowers are still enjoyed. Another benefit of white flowers is that they combine with any color. Annuals and perennials that bloom in spring and summer to fulfill the dream are listed below.
When in bloom, the 5-to 6-inch white trumpet-like flowers of the moon vine (Ipomoea alba) are impressive. The unique characteristic of moon vine is that the blossoms begin to open in late afternoon to early evening. Be sure to plant them where you pass by in the evening or can see them outside of a window. The fragrant flowers are open for only one night, but the vine is always covered with them. The heart-shaped, green leaves are 4 to 6 inches long. Plant seeds outside as soon as the threat of frost has passed in the spring, or start them indoors earlier in order to maximize the length of time flowers are produced. This tender, tropical perennial is an annual in our zone since it is killed by freezing temperatures. Moon vine prefers full sun and well-drained soil. It blooms in summer to late summer.
A variety of petunias (Petunia) are available with different characteristics and white flowers. Some cultivars perform better in pots and others in the ground. In general, petunias need full sun and well-drained soil. The white flowers of the different cultivars may range from 2 to 4 inches in diameter. The height of the plant, depending on the petunia, ranges from 7 to 20 inches. The trailing types make great plants for hanging baskets and containers.
A plant that works well as a filler in hanging baskets and pots with season-long bloom is Calibrachoa, which is also known by a common name of million bells. It is covered with what seems like a million little petunia-like flowers that may reach over 1 inch wide. This plant is available in a wide range of colors including white. Plant height may reach 6 to 10 inches tall depending on the cultivar. It prefers to grow in well-drained soil and full sun.
For hot, dry growing conditions, periwinkle or vinca (Catharanthus roseus) is an annual available with white flowers. In addition, you can find blossoms with white petals and an eye of another color to coordinate with the color in other flowers. Depending on the cultivar, the flower size may reach 2 inches across. The plant height ranges from 12 to 14 inches. Periwinkle grows in full sun and prefers a well-drained soil. It can grow in containers or in the ground.
Fan flower (Scaevola hybrid) is what I consider a tough plant that thrives in a hot, humid climate and can withstand wind. The common flower color is violet, but it is also available in white. The fan-shaped flower blooms throughout the summer. The unique bloom looks very nice in hanging baskets or window boxes.
Summer snapdragon (Angelonia angustifolia) prefers to grow in full sun and well-drained soil. It tolerates the heat of summer. Cultivars are available with white flowers. The 1-inch flowers are produced on spikes. The plant height ranges from 12 to 24 inches tall, depending on the cultivar.
Wax or fibrous-rooted begonia (Begonia x semperflorens-cultorum) is a popular annual used in shady locations. The flowers of wax begonia range in size from 0.75 to 2 inches across. The plant height ranges from 8 to 12 inches.
The foliage color of the wax begonia is available in bronze or green. White flowers are available in both leaf colors. The green-leaved begonias prefer shade and will tolerate a couple hours of morning sun. The bronze-leaved begonias will handle shade, partial shade and full sun conditions. The bronze foliage makes wax begonia a versatile plant.
Tall phlox 'David' (Phlox paniculata 'David') is a perennial plant with fragrant, white flower panicles 6 to 9 inches long and 6 to 8 inches wide. The individual florets are 1 inch across. 'David' blooms in the summer and is fragrant. The plant grows 36 to 40 inches tall. This garden classic is mildew resistant but needs good air circulation and plenty of moisture. When grown in average soil, it does not need to be staked. A location with full sun and well-drained soil is best.
'PowWow White' coneflower (Echinacea purpurea 'PowWow White') has 3- to 4-inch white flowers, with arching petals pointing to the ground, surrounding a light brown cone of seeds. This plant, including the flower stem, reaches 2 to 3 feet tall and spreads 1 to 1.5 feet wide. This perennial can be planted in full sun or partial shade in a well-drained soil. Coneflowers tolerate drought conditions.
For more information about plants with white flowers, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service.
Annette's Tips
Remember that the correct ratio of ingredients for the solution to use in the reservoir of a tree stand for a fresh-cut Christmas tree is 1 cup of corn syrup plus 3 tablespoons of liquid bleach in 1 gallon of water.
Finish planting spring-flowering bulbs. They may not flower well, but at least you will save the investment in purchasing the bulbs. After one growing season, daffodils and crocus should have beautiful blooms the next spring.
