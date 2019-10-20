Dudley and Benita Miller celebrated 50 years of marriage on Oct. 18.
Dudley Miller and Benita Moorman were married Oct. 18, 1969, at Fourth Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Brown officiating the ceremony. Attendants were Charles and Bonnie Leachman.
The couple have three children, Monica Miller, Jon Jon Miller and Cindy Bowman; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.