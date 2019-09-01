Ed and Gloria Cecil, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebratory Mass, followed by an open house at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the home of their daughter, Sara Hemingway.
Ed Cecil, of New Haven, and Gloria Janiak, of Calvert City, married Aug. 30, 1969, at Brescia College Chapel in Owensboro. Fr. Ben Luther officiated the ceremony. Principal attendants were Mary Millay Busse, Marge Willet Bumm, Don Cecil and Bill Mulligan.
Ed and Gloria have four children, Sara Hemingway of Owensboro, Ruth Coon of Cary, North Carolina, Aaron Cecil of Louisville and Rachel Taylor of Tallinn, Estonia; and 10 grandchildren.
Gloria is a retired school teacher and principal, and Ed is a retired public health inspector and Army master sergeant.
The couple are members of St. Stephen Cathedral.
