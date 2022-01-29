From birthdays and graduations to anniversaries and retirement parties, a cake decorated especially for an occasion is the centerpiece of many a party or event.
Lyra Nicholson Sauls has been decorating cakes at Kroger for 16 years, picking up the skill early on from her stepmother who also worked as a professional cake decorator.
“She did it professionally with a bakery and also at home doing wedding cakes and stuff, so it was something I started doing when I was a kid,” Sauls said while icing a chocolate cake.
After beginning work in Kroger’s bakery department, she was able to expand her skillset even further by attending cake decorating classes through the grocery store.
“Usually they get people from different stores together and they show us how to slice a cake and how to do roses and border the cake and all of that,” she said.
As far as icing goes, buttercream frosting is the name of the game when it goes to decorating a cake.
“White buttercream is probably the easiest to work with,” Sauls said.
Despite its popularity, buttercream frosting does not come without its challenges.
“If the buttercream is soft, sometimes the icing will melt, so there are different factors,” Sauls said. “If it is too cold outside and it is a little cold in here, our icing will be too firm and that will make it harder to work with.”
As far as cake decorating goes, traditional designs with flowers and a piped border are still popular with the public.
“With roses, it does a little bit of technique, but they are really not that difficult once you know what you are doing,” Sauls said.
Social media sites such as Pinterest, YouTube and Instagram are a great way to get new ideas for cake designs and offer up tutorial videos for those interested in learning how to decorate a cake, Sauls said.
Vanessa Whitaker, manager of the Frederica location Kroger deli and bakery, said it is great to see customers returning year after year for a cake for a special event in their lives.
“It is nice to see the customers come back and wanting you specifically to do their cake,” she said.
Whitaker recalled a customer who continues to order a birthday cake each year for her late son.
“We actually have a customer that comes in, her son passed away, so every year she orders a cake in remembrance of her son and we bless somebody with that cake for free,” Whitaker said.
Kimberly Steeley, a cake decorator at Koehler’s Bakery, 1801 Carter Road, said that while the business, which has been open since 1977, is known for its donuts, customers can also order custom cakes for any occasion.
While Steeley originally worked the bakery counter, she was eventually recruited to help with the cake decorating side of the business about five years ago.
“We had someone quit and the lady that did cakes asked me if I wanted to come back, and she would teach me how so I could help her,” Steely said from behind the store’s glass top bakery counter.
Steeley said that decorating the cakes is not that big of a challenge, but it can be difficult to balance the cake decorating with selling donuts and helping customers with a small staff.
While Koehler’s still makes traditional floral cake designs, Steeley said the multicolored ombre cake is currently very popular.
“You have colors at the bottom and then they fade going up,” she said. “That is trendy right now and they are pretty, too.”
Steeley agreed with Sauls and Whitaker that buttercream is the best icing for cake decorating.
“Buttercream, is always the best; it tastes good and if you are outside at a wedding it is the most stable,” she said.
While Koehler’s still makes wedding cakes, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant decrease in the number of people ordering wedding cakes.
“Before COVID-19, I would say it was a lot more, but since COVID-19 it has not been as good because people have not been having the big parties,” Steeley said.
Steeley said that despite the pandemic Koehler’s has a loyal customer base that continue to support the business.
“In this city, most people say there are two bakeries, they are Koehler’s and The Rolling Pin,” she said. “If you grew up on one side of the town, Rolling Pin is your favorite bakery, if you grew up over here, and had these donuts your whole life, this is your favorite bakery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.