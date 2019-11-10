Boxwood (Buxus spp.), an evergreen shrub, provides form and color in the landscape. It grows in full sun to partial shade and tolerates the mid-range of pH. Boxwood performs best in a moist soil and a location blocked from drying winds. It is commonly used as a border or foundation plant. As patches of the shrub begins to turn brown, the problem is noticeable in the landscape.
Volutella blight is a common disease of boxwoods caused by an opportunistic fungal pathogen, Pseudonectria buxi, according to Dr. Nicole Ward Gauthier, University of Kentucky Extension plant pathologist. The stress-related pathogen enters through unhealthy and/or damaged plant tissue, such as winter injuries or wounded stems. Mature leaves are more resistant to infection than young leaves, and vigorous plants often resist major disease problems as compared to stressed plants. All species and cultivars of boxwood are susceptible.
Volutella blight symptoms become apparent in early spring when growth of individual branches is delayed or plants show poor vigor. The pathogen causes sunken lesions on the stem, which girdle stems and result in dieback. Bark may be loose and discolored around cankers on infected branches. Leaves of affected branches turn light green-yellow, change to red/ bronze, and finally become straw or yellow-tan in color. Dead leaves cup upward and remain attached to branches even after branch death, although leaves may eventually drop. During periods of high humidity, salmon-colored fruiting structures develop on lower surfaces of affected leaves and stems.
Winter injury due to drying winter winds may be confused with Volutella because this is where the fungal infection usually develops. The presence of the fruiting bodies distinguishes this disease from environmental damage and other diseases.
Primary infection and spread occur in spring under favorable conditions. Optimal temperatures for infection and disease development are 68°F to 77°F with relative humidity above 85%. The pathogen overwinters in boxwood branches, leaves, and other plant debris that were infected the previous season. Emerging spores enter plant tissue at the base of small dead shoots, branch crotches where leaves accumulate, pruning wounds, and winter-damaged areas. Volutella blight is spread primarily by movement of infected plants, cuttings, and on contaminated hands/gloves and tools. In addition, water can spread the disease.
Critical measures for disease management include promoting healthy plants, managing plant stresses, and raking and destroying fallen leaves and other infected plant parts. After pruning diseased plants, sanitize pruning tools with 70% isopropyl rubbing alcohol or 10% bleach solution. Fungicides are typically only used on plants at the nursery; they are only preventative.
Another disease called boxwood blight, caused by the fungus Calonectria pseudonaviculata, results in rapid defoliation and plant dieback. This fungal disease is particularly devastating to American boxwood cultivars and can defoliate a plant within a week; weakened plants can die within one growing season. It produces fungal resting propagules that enable it to remain dormant for one year buried in soil and up to three years in plant debris. It was first reported in central Kentucky in 2014. We continue to continue to watch for it here. This disease continues to spread within the nursery trade and in landscapes.
Boxwood blight affects leaves and branches. The earliest symptoms include light or dark brown circular leaf spots with darker borders on the leaves. However, because plants can defoliate soon after leaf spots develop, this symptom often goes unnoticed. Elongated, dark brown or black streak-like lesions appear on the stems.
During warm, humid weather, the fungus produces spores from infected plant material or debris. Under favorable conditions, spores may begin an infection within five hours of landing on a susceptible host, and new spores may develop again within seven days after infection. Optimal temperatures for disease and symptom development are 64˚F to 81˚F. Disease symptoms are suppressed at temperatures above 84˚F. Spores spread short distances via splashing water and wind-driven rain. Sticky spores may hitchhike on tools, clothing, holiday décor, or wet hands, but rarely move unaided by humans. Long-distance spread occurs when infected plants or infested soil, plant debris, and equipment are moved from one location to another. Spores can survive three weeks without a host plant.
One key to managing boxwood blight is to exclude it from the planting. When purchasing boxwoods, inspect the plant for spots on the leaves, defoliated stems, and lesions on the branches. Do not purchase plants with possible problems.
The second key is to follow strict sanitation protocols. Prevent conditions that are right for disease development. There has only been limited success using fungicides, so they should never be the sole management option. Fungicides can be used to protect plants from infection or suppress disease development at the nursery, but they will not cure boxwood blight. Exclusion is the best method for controlling this disease.
For more information about boxwood diseases, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
The symptoms of boxwood blight are different from some of the more commonly observed boxwood problems. For example, stem blight, freeze damage, and drought damage result in bright bronze or straw-colored foliage that remains attached to branches. Boxwood blight, in contrast, results in rapid defoliation of plants.
