Gary and Pat Satterwhite
Gary and Pat Satterwhite, of Owensboro, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at home with their family.
Lt. j.g. Gary Satterwhite, USCGR, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Patricia Henley, of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, were wed on Feb. 6, 1960, at the Submarine Base Chapel in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The officiant was U.S. Navy chaplin Father P.J. Ferreri. The best man was Ensign Woody Woodbridge, USCGR, of Mill Valley, California, and the maid of honor was Betty Kerr, of Indian Head, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Gary retired from National-Southwire Aluminium Company, and Pat retired as a registered nurse. The couple are members of Owensboro’s Immaculate Parish.
They have four daughters, Kelly (John) McArthur, of Richmond, Pamela (Mark) Boyajian, of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Jennifer (Chester) Thomas, of Hanson, and Wendy (Chris) Tymoff, of Charlotte, North Carolina. They also have 10 grandchildren.
