Gilbert and Mary Jane Nicholson
Gilbert and Mary Jane Nicholson, of Owensboro, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on the My Old Kentucky Dinner Train in Bardstown with their family.
Gilbert and Mary Jane were married Feb. 13, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hawesville, West Virginia. The Rev. Joseph Brumfield officiated the ceremony. Attendants were Victor Sperinzo and Joyce Elaine Scarton.
The couple have four children, the late Frank Nicholson, Duane Nicholson, Kim Nicholson and Tracey Nicholson, all of Owensboro; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Gilbert retired from the U.S. Navy, TVA and as a millwright, and Mary Jane retired from Pinkerton Tobacco Company.
