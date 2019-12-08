The holiday cactus is a gift that keeps on giving. When I see these plants, memories of my aunt and grandparents come to mind. They grew large, beautiful holiday cacti. The plants are easy to propagate and share. I treasure the ones started from my grandpa's and favorite college professor's. The holiday cactus takes little attention to grow.
The exotic birdlike flowers of holiday cacti are beautiful. Colors of the flowers include white and shades of golden yellow, pink, rose, orange, coral and red. The gorgeous flowers make this plant a holiday favorite and a conversation topic.
The holiday cactus may be referred to as Thanksgiving cactus and Christmas cactus. Both bloom during the holiday season and require the same growing conditions.
Actually, most holiday cacti are the Thanksgiving or crab cactus. Its scientific name is Schlumbergera truncata. The true Christmas cactus is Schlumbergera bridgesii. The main difference between the two is the shape of the stem segments. These segments may be misidentified as leaves, but since they are true cacti, they do not have leaves. With the Thanksgiving cactus, the edges of the segments are toothed or pointed; the Christmas cactus segments are smaller and have rounded lobes. Both bloom around the same time period.
Holiday cacti originated in forests of Brazil in the mountains where they grow as epiphytes, plants that grow on other plants but are not parasitic, in plant debris trapped among tree branches or in decaying humus on the ground. Therefore, plants grown in the home do best in a light, peat-based potting soil. The container should have holes for drainage. Avoid potting in heavy mineral-type soils where over-watering will quickly lead to root rot and plant death. They also prefer bright, indirect light mimicking a tree canopy.
To care for these cacti throughout the year, here are some tips. From January through May, place plants in a sunny location indoors with indirect light. Water them two to four days after the soil appears dry. This plant prefers to be drier than most houseplants but not as dry as other cacti and succulents. Fertilize each month with a complete houseplant fertilizer.
On June 1, take the plant outdoors to a location that receives about six hours of bright, indirect sunlight each day. If the plant is root bound in the pot, repot it. The growing media used should be very light and drain well.
From June through August, continue to water and fertilize your cactus as in the spring.
Since it is in a pot outside, be sure to check it several times a week. Depending on the weather, it may need to be watered more often than if the plant was inside.
On Sept. 1, begin to reduce the frequency of watering by one-half to reduce potential disease problems. In addition, reduce fertilizer application to once every six weeks.
Holiday cacti bloom in response to short days and/or cool temperatures. To cause plants to set flower buds, expose them to nine hours of light and 15 hours of uninterrupted darkness each day, starting in September. This can be accomplished by placing the plant in a light-free closet or under a box at 4:30 p.m. each evening and returning it to the sunny window at 7:30 a.m. the next morning, from about Sept. 21 to Oct. 31.
However, covering the plants can be a hassle. An alternative is to keep the plant at temperatures between 50 and 59 degrees, which stimulates flowering despite day length. This can be done by leaving the plants outdoors during September to Oct. 15, being sure to protect the plants from frost. When brought indoors in early October, flower buds are set and the plants flower around Thanksgiving.
Plants flower for three to four weeks beginning in mid-November. During November and December, you will have a beautiful holiday cactus to enjoy!
Without the flower promotion treatments of short day length or cool temperatures, late, inconsistent flowering with fewer blossoms will be apparent near the holidays.
Unopened flower buds may fall off if temperatures reach above 75 degrees where the plant is placed. Over-watering plants in heavy soil and/or sudden changes in temperature or light levels may also cause premature flower bud drop. While the holiday cacti are blooming, keep the plants away from heat sources such as appliances and furnace vents. Heat causes the flowers to deteriorate faster.
To start a new holiday cactus plant, remove one or two continuous stem segments at what looks like a joint from the tip of the stem. Let it lay on a counter for two to three days to let it harden and dry; otherwise, it may rot in the soil. Then place it in potting soil. Keep it moist but not wet. It may take three weeks or more to root. Plant three rooted cuttings together for a fuller-looking pot. When they begin to grow, pinch them back to promote branching.
For more information about Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 270-685-8480.
Annette's Tip
Enjoy your ornamental grasses throughout winter. The blades glisten in the sun when covered with frost and add sound to the garden as the wind blows through. In spring, before new growth begins, cut the grasses back to about 4 to 6 inches in height. This encourages spring growth to begin earlier and avoids looking at a mixture of dead and living grass blades all summer.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
