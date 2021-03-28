When I was a boy, I used to look out the car window as we drove past the many fields of Daviess County, and I’d focus on the far side of them, where there always seemed to be a line of trees making up the horizon. I always wanted to walk to those trees, just to see what things were like at the farthest point of my vision.
I never asked to do this because what parent would let their child walk for miles just to end up in the woods? It’s stupid. But the great thing about being an adult is that you can do the stupid things you wouldn’t allow a child.
This instinct to go for miles just to see what’s there is still with me now, and from time to time it compels me to get on my bicycle and ride for a few days. Earlier this month, I decided to bike around the edges of the place I live, Ishikawa, just to get a look at it.
Ishikawa is what’s known as a prefecture, and prefectures are the administrative districts that Japan is divided into. Think of a prefecture as a state. Japan has 47 of them, and because Japan is only about the size of California, a prefecture tends to be the size of a large U.S. county. Ishikawa Prefecture, for example, is about four times the size of Daviess County and with about 10 times the population.
You can actually pick out Ishikawa on a globe. Go to your nearest globe and take a look at Japan’s west coast. About halfway down, you’ll notice a peninsula sticking out northward into the Sea of Japan. That’s the top half of Ishikawa, and that’s what I wanted to cycle around.
I live in Kanazawa, which is a city on the coast just south of the peninsula. On Day 1, I rode north, stopping for nothing but the greatest tourist attractions. The first of these was the World’s Longest Bench.
Yes, go ahead and eat your hearts out: In a town called Shika just 50 miles north of my house sits the longest bench humankind has ever conceived of. It’s 1,512 feet of continuous bench that looks out onto the Sea of Japan. I stopped there, sat on about a foot of it, and then got back on the road.
(Full disclosure, Guinness recognized Ishikawa’s bench as the world’s longest from 1989 until 2012 when some upstarts in Switzerland outdid us. Still, the signage remains, and we go right on pretending it’s No. 1.)
About 63 miles into Day 1, the highway I was following abandoned the coastline and veered inland. I can tell you one thing about cycling in Japan, and that’s to hug the coast at all costs. Japan is essentially a mountain range shooting up out of the ocean, so if you want to ride on anything remotely flat, you’ll need to be at sea level. And the sea is generally the best place to be at sea level.
When Route 249 left the coast for the final 17 miles of Day 1, I knew I was in for some light mountaineering. As I went, the muscles in my legs were violently tenderized, and a worrying flare went off in my right knee.
I eventually arrived at Guesthouse Umenoya in Wajima, a half-hotel, half-ramen-restaurant where I was to stay. It was far too stylish to be comfortable. My mattress was a few inches thick and my pillow was filled with beads. Dead tired after 80 miles on my bike, I woke up 20 times through the night. Four stars.
Day 2 wasn’t as brutal. The ride was only 68 miles, and it took me around the tip of the peninsula where you find the Rokkosaki Lighthouse. This lighthouse is northern Ishikawa’s main attraction, so I stopped there for an early lunch.
Another Japan cycling tip: Bring food. Rural Japan is old fashioned, and you won’t find restaurants or convenience stores in most small towns. I covered the food groups in three items.
First, chocolate chip bagels. Lots of carbs, chocolate for pep. Second, whole cucumbers. You need a vegetable that won’t get crushed in your bag, and cucumbers are so juicy that it feels hydrating to eat them. Third, nuts. I took a one-pound bag of mixed nuts, good for fat and protein.
All that is to say that I sat alone in front of a lighthouse and ate a cold bagel, a half-pound of nuts, and a whole raw cucumber. I may have been alone for a reason.
I wound up outside a town called Ukawa and stayed the night in an elderly woman’s house. Her name was Mrs. Kawataka, and she rented out rooms. She was a delightful person. She chatted and joked around and generally showed me the ropes.
Lying in bed is when your legs catch up with you. Mine had been violently tenderized on Day 1, but now on Day 2 they were angry about it. The worrying flare in my right knee must have landed in some dry brush because now I had a real fire going.
The clock in the next room chimed on the half hour, and I heard 10, 10:30, 11, and 11:30 go by while I was writhing around, thinking about the 81-miler tomorrow.
I woke up at 5:15 a.m., and I heard Mrs. Kawataka busy in the other room. She knew I intended to set off at 6, and she got up to prepare some things for me. She sent me off at sunrise with a packed meal of two hard-boiled eggs, two rice balls, an orange, and a tea.
Either she’s the most hospitable person in Ishikawa, or she had received word about me eating whole cucumbers and pity kicked in.
Day 3 was mostly about making it the 81 miles home. Your body is beyond exhausted, so your only hope is to throw food at the problem. I stopped for a spaghetti at 9 a.m. I had a curry with rice at noon. I otherwise nibbled all the way home, and it was just enough to get me there by sunset.
I ended up riding 229 miles over those three days in March, and I made my lap around northern Ishikawa. I’ve been home another three days since then, limping from room to room, wondering why I did it.
I think there’s something gratifying about going somewhere far away under your own power. You really get a feel for how your street connects to the next one, and then the next one, and how those simple connections can take you hundreds of miles away. You realize that a horizon is attainable.
It’s like walking across an open field to the tiny tree line in the distance. It’s the farthest thing you can see, but if you make the decision, it can be right in front of you.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
