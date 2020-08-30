To introduce yourself in Japanese, it helps to be familiar with the poison scene from “The Princess Bride.”
Princess Buttercup has been kidnapped by the crafty Vizzini, and the hero Westley challenges him to a battle of wits for her freedom. Westley presents two goblets of wine and asks, “Where’s the poison?” Vizzini is to choose one and leave the other for Westley, at which point they will both drink.
Vizzini, believing himself the smartest guy around (“Have you ever heard of Plato? Aristotle? Socrates? Morons.”), launches into a winding logic: Westley knows that Vizzini is clever, and a clever man wouldn’t choose the wine offered to him, so the poison must be in the goblet closest to Westley. But Westley would’ve counted on Vizzini thinking of that, so the poison must be in the wine closest to Vizzini. But the poison is from Australia, and Australia is known for its criminals, and criminals are untrustworthy, therefore…
Vizzini’s tortured reasoning goes on for two full minutes before he chooses a goblet, drinks from it, and falls over dead.
That’s what it’s like to introduce yourself in Japanese.
That’s what it’s like to introduce yourself as a foreigner, anyway, with a crazy foreign name.
Among Japanese people in Japan, there is no confusion whatsoever. Japanese name order is simply family name first, given name second. If a Japanese person introduces herself to another Japanese person as Takahashi Suzune, rest assured that this is Suzune who comes from a long line of Takahsahis.
When a foreigner like me enters the situation, the whole thing becomes an unsolvable riddle. I know that the Japanese are expecting to hear a last name first and a first name last, so I may choose to deliver it that way. Or not. The Japanese person I’m speaking to knows that Western people generally go first first and last last, so he or she may be expecting that order. Or not. Finally, after a nice, fluent introduction, we have no idea how to address each other.
I’m exaggerating a little. I’ve been here long enough to know the difference between common given names and common family names, so I can usually take a guess at it. If either party has little experience with the other’s culture, however, they get stuck in a “Princess Bride” loop.
This year, the Japanese government has made the name game even more complicated. For decades, Japan has encouraged Western name order for Japanese names in English-language writing and in the Western media. For example, the prime minister’s name, when discussed in the West, has always been Shinzo (given) Abe (family). As of Jan. 1, 2020, however, Japan has asked for a reversal.
Starting this year, Japan has formally requested that Western media follow the Japanese convention for Japanese names. Of course, these changes have to be implemented agency by agency. Flipping through a copy of The Economist just now, I spotted an “Abe Shinzo,” but a quick search of Reuters online returns “Shinzo Abe” several times in recent articles. Let the confusion continue.
In a way, the change actually streamlines things. The West is already familiar with Asian names appearing in reverse order to ours. “Ban Ki-moon,” “Xi Jinping,” and “Kim Jong Un” all sound natural to us, even though all of these kick off with the family name. Japan wants the same treatment as its Asian neighbors, hard as it may be to turn the ship around at this point.
But let’s get back to foreigners living here. I haven’t even mentioned middle names yet.
In Japan, there is no such thing as a middle name. It’s strictly a two-name society, but we foreigners do tend to have them, and civil servants have to figure out ways to cram them on forms for us.
Here’s the breakdown: In keeping with the Japanese style, my family name goes first on an official document. My given name is written next, and then my middle name gets tacked on at the end. To recap, that’s last first, first middle, and then middle last.
Let’s talk length, too. The average Japanese name is written in four characters — two for the family name and two for the given name. A full name could be as short as two characters, or as long as six or seven in very rare cases. None of that holds a candle to the alphabet-rivaling 24 characters in “Justin Robert Whittinghill.”
Think of it this way: The average Japanese name is four characters long, and the average NBA player is 6-foot-6. Filling out paperwork at a Japanese city office with a 24-character name is like the Chicago Bulls starting a guy who’s 39 feet tall. The rules of the game don’t hold up when the hoop comes up to one guy’s knee.
When I show up at the city office, supervisors get their supervisors. Huddles form. Unsanctioned, experimental paperwork is attempted. It usually works out, but I promise you that I have been denied minor public services because they just couldn’t get my name in the computer.
And that’s why having a foreign name in Japan is just like “The Princess Bride.” You explain it, you go back and forth for a while, and in the end you’re as likely to figure it out as you are to fall over dead.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
