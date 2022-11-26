Here’s a laugher: I saw a hat in a shop in Evansville a few weeks ago emblazoned with a stars-and-stripes logo that read “Made in ‘Murica.” I checked the tag, and sure enough, it was made in China.
It reminded me of the time I was in St. Louis for a 4th of July weekend. I had paid to get into an event downtown, and they slapped a patriotic wristband on my arm — a stylish red, white, and blue number with stars dotted all around. It also featured a bit of text, which read, “Made in China.”
And as long as we’re on the topic: Just before election day earlier this month, I happened upon some koozies at an event in Owensboro that featured the slogan “Go vote!” Who was reminding me to perform my democratic duty? According to the tag, it was someone at a koozie factory in China.
Long-time readers of this column (to whom I can only apologize) may remember an installment from 2014 in which I discussed air pollution creeping into Japan.
My workplace had sent out an email warning us not to leave the house during the upcoming weekend. The air quality was projected to be so bad, the email warned, that being outside posed a health risk, especially for any physical activity that would increase one’s breathing rate, and especially for people with respiratory issues.
Japan does incredibly well with its air quality controls, so the warning puzzled me. After some looking into, it turned out the culprit was an industrial region of China which had suffered from stagnant weather for a period of time. Dense smog collected in the region, and when the wind finally picked up, it blew the bad air to Japan.
It was that day eight years ago that I gave up purchasing items made in China. I simply couldn’t bring myself to put money into a manufacturing system that made it dangerous to step outside my front door.
Today, the air quality situation is better but still murky. According to reporting by Reuters earlier this year, China successfully lowered the level of tiny, hazardous particles in the air (PM2.5) by about half from 2015 to 2021. The trouble is that the new and improved level (30 micrograms per cubic meter) is still around six times higher than the World Health Organization recommendation.
The drop in PM2.5 is commendable, and credit is due to China’s shift in environmental policy. Still, I live in the international neighborhood, and the numbers remain too high for my comfort.
Beyond air quality, there could be other reasons to think twice about the “made in China” label. Maybe you’re concerned about the widely reported forced labor of the Uyghur minority there. Or maybe you took to heart Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comments earlier this year that China is “the most serious long-term challenge to the international order.”
On the other hand, maybe, given the state of the world economy, you prioritize your bank account’s bottom line. You’d probably be forgiven — this is complicated stuff, so the inclination of some may be to throw their hands up and just buy what’s cheapest.
Here’s a thought I wish people would carry with them, though: Every dollar you spend is an investment.
We tend to think of investments as abstract sums of money floating around in the form of stocks, bonds, 401(k) plans, and the like. What I’m saying is that your new hat was an investment, too.
When you invest money in a hat, for example, the return on your investment is that a shop you like profits and sticks around, giving you the opportunity to get more of those great hats.
In turn, that shop will invest your money in the factory that supplied it with the awesome hats so that the hats will keep coming. That factory will then invest your money into the government of its home country via taxation.
This is why I laughed out loud at the made-in-China “Made in ‘Murica” hat. Whoever buys that hat is saying, “I like the pro-US messaging of this hat so much that I’ve decided to invest in the Chinese government, may they ever prosper.”
It’s a surprising mentality.
If anyone in Congress is reading this, by the way, I’d like to propose a law: Anything sold in stores that has a country’s flag and/or name in its design must promote the flag and/or name of the country where it was made. It’d be so much easier for us consumers to keep track of our patriotic investments that way. (Best of luck to you, American Eagle.)
I’ll close here with a clarification of my position: I don’t have a political point to make, nor do I have a complaint to lodge with the people around the world who make most of our goods. I’m not talking trade policy, either, because I don’t understand it. All I want, personally, is safe air to breathe when I step out of my house in Japan, and I try to invest my money toward that end.
Your concerns may be different than mine, but what we have in common is that we should both invest according to our interests.
The holiday season is upon us, and we’ll all be making a lot of investments over the next month. They say your dollar is your vote, so, like a factory worker from China once told me via koozie: Go vote!
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
