Here’s a laugher: I saw a hat in a shop in Evansville a few weeks ago emblazoned with a stars-and-stripes logo that read “Made in ‘Murica.” I checked the tag, and sure enough, it was made in China.

It reminded me of the time I was in St. Louis for a 4th of July weekend. I had paid to get into an event downtown, and they slapped a patriotic wristband on my arm — a stylish red, white, and blue number with stars dotted all around. It also featured a bit of text, which read, “Made in China.”

Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.

