James and Margaret Bolin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 18, 2019.
James Bolin Jr. and Margaret Lee Everly were married July 18, 1969, in Owensboro at Parrish Avenue Church of Christ. The Rev. John Forgy officiated the ceremony. Attendants were the Rev. Barin Bolin, brother of the groom, and the late Mary Sue Newton, sister of the bride.
The couple are members of First General Baptist Church where James is a deacon and Sunday School teacher.
The couple have one son, the late James Matthew Bolin of Owensboro; and a granddaughter, Jordan Leigh Bolin of Owensboro.
James is retired from Whirlpool and Margaret is retired from Shoney's.
The couple celebrated their anniversary with a family trip out west.
