With the new year approaching, I thought I’d write today about a lesser-known Japanese obsession: newness.
First, a nod to the holiday. New Year’s Day is without question the biggest holiday on the Japanese calendar. Not New Year’s Eve, mind. I’m not talking about countdown parties, champagne, or kissing someone to the tune of “Auld Lang Syne.”
I’m talking New Year’s Day.
There are some Japanese Jan. 1 traditions that I’ve written about here before — eating traditional no-prep foods so that no one has to cook, visiting a shrine, generally taking a load off, etc.
Today, though, let’s not focus on the “new” in New Year’s but instead the “new” in general.
First example: My wife and I just bought a car (a blue 2018 Honda Freed Hybrid, if you’re interested). At the dealership, we inquired about trading in our current car (a brown 2008 Suzuki Lapin, for all you gearheads).
The salesman came back with the figure of $145 on the trade-in. If you’re feeling insulted on my behalf at the offer of $145 for a perfectly good car, just wait. He actually meant for us to pay him the $145 for the favor of taking the 2008 Lapin off our hands.
Now that’s the sign of a country that doesn’t like old stuff. We’re talking about a 13-year-old vehicle with 54,000 miles on it, in good shape, never failed to start once, and it’s worth negative $145. You’d be better off having it stolen than turning it over to the dealership.
Second example: My wife and I rent the house we live in. A couple of years ago, the owner of this property offered to sell it to us. She approached us with a deal you’d only find in Japan: “I want $130,000 for the property, but I’ll knock $13,000 off the price because of that old, crappy house that’s on it.”
That old, crappy house — the one that’s worth negative $13,000 — is where I’m sitting now, writing this article.
We didn’t end up doing the deal for various reasons, but we continue to rent here. The takeaway is that I live in a house that’d be worth more as a vacant lot. The key to understanding why is that an empty lot would allow you to build something new.
These situations may seem wacky, but there are underlying economic reasons for both that go a bit beyond a simple preference for newness.
With the car, Japan requires a pricey inspection every one to two years known as a “shaken” (pronounced “shah-ken”). A mechanic goes over your vehicle with a fine-tooth comb and tells you what you need to replace to bring it up to code. There are pricing variables (vehicle age, size, weight) and different costs (fees, taxes, compulsory insurance (which is separate from your regular car insurance)), but all told, the average car owner should budget something like $800 per vehicle per year for inspections. Notice that that figure doesn’t include any actual repairs.
This makes it difficult to sell anything old. Even a cheap used car will have an $800 shaken right around the corner, and then another, and another. More importantly, the older the car, the more likely they’ll find things to replace. You might as well enjoy a newer vehicle if an old one risks costing you nearly as much, which hurts the used market, hence justifying the $145 charge to give my perfectly good 2008 Lapin the Old Yeller treatment.
The mechanic’s happy because he makes money. Japanese car manufacturers are happy because they sell more new cars. The government’s happy because it collects more taxes, and the Japanese people are content because of the cultural preference for newness. I’m the only one who’s unhappy, but I’m a born tightwad.
Housing has the same vibe. As housing standards improve, no one wants the old stuff, which admittedly is sometimes warranted. Our house was built in 1968, and it lacks insulation, double-paned glass, and modern earthquake proofing. From the Japanese perspective, it’s been a teardown for the entire decade that I’ve lived in it. By all appearances, though, it’s a nice-looking, if cold, house.
The preference for new homes goes a bit beyond comfort and safety, though. I’ve written here before about a paper titled “Obstacles to Affluence: Thoughts on Japanese Housing” published by the Nomura Research Institute in 2008, which found that Japanese houses built in the Tokyo area lost all of their value within 15 years, on average. That’s the amount of time, give or take, that a house starts to look better as a vacant lot, which is a wastefully short timeframe.
So now we’re down to a chicken-and-egg situation: Do Japanese people prefer new things because policies and cultural momentum push them into it, or do the policies and culture stem from the people’s taste for newness? I’d vote for the former, but I’d acknowledge that the latter creates the conditions for the former to persist.
That is to say, the Japanese system is set up to push costly new items, but that suits the people just fine.
In the end, we found a company that would actually pay us $400 for our old car, and we continue to search for a decent older house rather than buying new. If you can operate in the margins of the culture of newness, you can still manage to find deals here and there for items with a bit of quality left in them.
Don’t let any of this new-bashing diminish the upcoming new year for you, though.
Go ahead and enjoy New Year’s Day. But if someone offers you a reasonably priced Like-New Year’s Day, I’d strongly consider it.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
