Japan is a polite country. A hospitable country. A woefully uncharitable and stingy country. Did I mention it's a polite country?
Japan's charity problem has been showing up in data for about a decade now. The World Giving Index, a yearly report compiled by the UK's Charities Aid Foundation, assesses the charitableness of some 150 nations via worldwide polling. The CAF distills the giving spirit of the world's people by asking them three simple questions.
In the past month, have you:
• Helped a stranger, or someone you didn't know who needed help?
• Donated money to a charity?
• Volunteered your time to an organization?
The CAF then ranks the world's citizens according to how generous they are with their time, their money, and their strangers. Japan, for all its selfless reputation, performs atrociously year in and year out.
But before we get into Japan, let me save you some suspense on our country -- we do quite well. The citizens of the United States are always a contender for the world's top spot, charity-wise. Americans have been ranked the most charitable people in the world in three of the last nine years, in fact. The 2018 World Giving Index (the most recent available) puts the United States fourth overall out of 144 surveyed nations, which is not too bad a showing.
Japan, as it happens, clocks in at 128th. Ouch. They were 111th the year before, and 114th the year before that. So what gives?
As usual, I don't have an explanation -- I have many. There doesn't seem to be a single overriding reason that dooms Japan to the bottom of the charity list, but instead a number of factors that nudge it down little by little.
Volunteering, for example. "In the past month, have you volunteered your time to an organization?" The word "organization," in a place like the United States, can mean "political campaign," and that creates a volunteering gap that Japan will never close.
American campaigns are year-round, sky-is-the-limit affairs, and I wouldn't even hazard a guess as to the millions of volunteer hours that go into them.
Japan's national political campaigns, on the other hand, last exactly 12 days. It's known as a "campaign period," and it begins, in all seriousness, 12 days before votes are cast. It's wonderful. Other volunteer-diminishing rules apply, like the fact that door-to-door canvassing is prohibited. Tight controls on electioneering mean Japan will never volunteer like the Americans.
To an even greater degree, Americans tend to volunteer through religious organizations. Japan is famously irreligious, so these avenues for service don't exist in the same ways. What a church may volunteer for in the United States -- say, helping at a homeless shelter or a hospital -- would be covered through a social program in Japan. The needs are being met, but not by volunteers, which again sends Japan tumbling down the World Giving Index.
Religion also plays into the second question: "In the past month, have you donated money to a charity?" I'm sure U.S. citizens route a lot of charity dollars through religious organizations, but I'd like to focus on another country for this one.
As I mentioned, the United States is always a contender for the world's most charitable nation, and it contends with one other country in particular. This other country has been ranked first in four of the last nine years, compared to the United States' three. I'll give you 100 guesses. Still didn't get it? It's Myanmar.
As the World Giving Index 2018 points out, about 90% of the Myanma practice Theravada Buddhism, a religion that requires its followers to support its monks via donation. This is viewed as charity in Myanmar, so the people there self-report as being quite charitable.
Without dominant religions or dominant election cycles, Japan simply doesn't have the weapons-grade charitable outlets of other societies.
And there's more where that came from. Japan insures everyone in its country through a well-functioning national health care system, so you never see charity drives for people with expensive illnesses. Japan's unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the world, and their homelessness numbers are a tiny fraction of those in the United States. Japan tends to have systems in place to take care of things we leave to charity, meaning that they end up looking a lot less charitable.
But there's still one more question, and it's the one that crushes Japan in the rankings. "In the past month, have you helped a stranger, or someone you didn't know who needed help?"
Isolating for this question alone in the World Giving Index 2018, Japan ranked 142nd out of the 144 nations surveyed. There's no explaining that one away.
Several years ago, I wrote about the Japanese proverb that I believe sums up the culture quite well: "The nail that sticks up gets hammered down." The common wisdom here is to fit in, contribute to the team and know your place in the hierarchy.
In the United States, we pride ourselves on individuality, thinking for ourselves, and taking initiative. Of course, depending on the circumstances, the leap-in mentality can express itself as impulsivity, gall or recklessness. Japan is more hesitant than that, in scenarios good and bad. The result is a broadly peaceful if standoffish society.
So where does all this leave Japan? Fretting over its position at the bottom of the charity rankings. But I hope the country will take heart. The situation isn't nearly as bad as it looks on paper, and that's not just me being charitable.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
