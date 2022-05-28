The milestones in a baby’s life come fast and furious.
Our son Nico reached a common milestone for Japanese babies recently, but one that may be more familiar to U.S. presidents than U.S. infants — the first 100 days.
A baby’s 100-day mark in Japan is something like a Thanksgiving-level holiday.
It’s just a shame the kid’s still too young to eat.
Strangely though, eating is specifically the purpose of what’s known as the Okuizome ceremony. The “okui” part literally means “eating,” and the “zome” means “beginning” or “first time.”
So, at 100 days, Japanese babies go through a “first eating” ceremony, at a moment when they’re still about three months away from solid foods.
How do you feed a baby a Thanksgiving spread before said baby can actually eat? Well, you pretend.
On Nico’s 100th day, we arrived at his grandparents’ house around lunchtime, me in a suit and tie, my wife in a dress, and Nico in a lacy white gown, similar to what you may see at a christening.
His grandmother had prepared the feast. The main course was a grilled red sea bream just about as big as the baby himself, laid out on a platter, head and tail intact.
The sides were red bean rice, pickled carrots and white radish, mixed vegetables with bamboo shoots, clam soup, pickled plums, and rocks.
Don’t worry, I’ll get to the rocks.
These weren’t just randomly chosen dishes, by the way. Any child turning 100 days old will be presented with essentially the same meal to pretend to eat because each item has a rich significance.
The meal starts with the rice. Red bean rice is a staple at any special occasion in Japan — it’s like the champagne of carbohydrates. It’s said that the splash of red on the table makes the dish lucky, as red is Japan’s national color.
The enormous sea bream is known as “tai” in Japanese, and the Japanese word for “celebratory” — “omedetai” — just happens to have a “tai” right there at the end. The fish therefore suits the mood of the 100-day festivities, and it occupies a platter at the center of the table.
The pickled carrots and white radish combo are:
a) orange and white, which in the old days was close enough to Japan’s colors of red and white, and
b) cut into thin strips, representing the complicated decorative knots tied around congratulatory envelopes full of cash.
The bamboo shoots signify strong growth, given the way young bamboo erupts out of the ground and quickly grows tall and strong.
The clam soup is an odd one. The two halves of a clam shell pressing together tightly represent two things: the hope that the 100-day-old will someday find a good spouse to hold tight, and the hope that the baby’s mouth will be as strong as a clam’s, for the purpose of latching on for milk.
The pickled plums, or “umeboshi,” are incredibly sour, wrinkly little guys. The wrinkliness, and the fact that they have a long shelf life, make them an ideal food to represent longevity.
And now, the rocks. The rocks on the table aren’t special ones; they’re just garden-variety rocks. I know they’re garden-variety, in fact, because we picked ours up out of our garden the day before.
Eating rocks expresses the hope that the kid will have strong teeth, be able to eat anything, and again, grow up strong and healthy.
Why rocks? As long as the kid is just pretending to eat anyway, I guess they figure, go hog wild.
Now that the table is set, it’s time to pretend to feed the child.
The oldest person of the same sex as the baby (Nico’s a boy, so his grandfather) picks up some rice in his chopsticks, holds it near the baby’s mouth, waits for photos to be taken, and then drops the rice back in its bowl. Repeat for each dish, simple as that.
What’s not so simple is the order that the food should be waved in front of the baby. Go get a pencil because you’ll need to write this down.
Traditionally, the meal goes: rice, soup, rice, fish, rice, soup, rice, carrot/radish, rice, soup, rice, pickled plums, rice, soup, rice, rocks, rice, soup.
Eighteen courses, zero bites.
Just because the baby hasn’t eaten anything at his first eating doesn’t mean that everyone else has to abstain, though. Once the adults are finished waving the food, they sit down and actually dig in, which must feel like a real slap in the face to the baby.
Nico didn’t mind, of course. He’s more of a milk man anyway.
And ever since the 100-day Okuizome, he’s been drinking his milk with clam-like intensity.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
