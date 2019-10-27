I watch a lot of "The Tonight Show."
Not with that giggly kid who hosts it now, or the guy with the chin who used to be on opposite Letterman. I'm talking about Johnny Carson. You know, "The Tonight Show."
The modern era is blessed with Youtube, so we don't have to waste time with the lesser hosts of today. Just type in "Carson Rickles," "Carson Dangerfield," or "Carson Rivers," and there's your night's worth of entertainment.
One of the perks of watching bootlegged Johnny Carson is that sometimes the uploader will leave in the commercials. During a 1986 interview with Joan Rivers that I caught recently, Johnny throws to a commercial for TV dinners, and it's nothing short of a cultural anthropology lesson.
The spot opens with a well-manicured hand reaching into the thin cardboard packaging of a TV dinner and withdrawing, to the viewers' surprise, a passport. The narrator, over light classical music: "New Tyson entrées. Your passport to a world of great tastes."
The commercial then unveils a series of TV dinners allegedly inspired by international cuisine, all culminating with an attractive, fork-brandishing woman staring directly into camera. "Sensational!" she declares, with more earnestness than most people express during their wedding vows.
What makes this commercial so weird? It has to do with that word from before: earnestness. You can't get away with earnestness in 2019. At least not for something like a TV dinner. Commercials today have 30 seconds to make you laugh -- a teenager says something sarcastic, Dad falls off a ladder, someone gets hit in the groin -- but no common commercial will tell you with a straight face that its product is sensational.
And I, for one, welcome the change.
What were those ad execs trying to pull back in '86? These were mass-produced, flash-frozen TV dinners, and those people had the gall to look America in the eye, without a hint of irony, and tell us that they were sensational? These days, we're immediately skeptical of that kind of claim. Don't oversell it if you want me to buy your product. Show me someone getting hit in the groin.
It seems small, but that's a significant cultural shift. America now has a dose of cynicism that didn't use to be there, and TV-dinner earnestness doesn't fly anymore.
But that's an American thing -- definitely not a Japanese thing.
In many ways, Japanese culture is very close to American culture from a couple generations ago. The men wear suits and ties and carry briefcases. The customer service is alarmingly professional. And the food in their commercials is still sensational.
If food enters a human mouth on Japanese television, there is a 100% likelihood that that mouth will shout "Oishï!" within the next three seconds. Oishï, while not quite as sensational as "sensational," means "delicious," and food does not pass televised lips without this word following close behind.
This drives me nuts. (Nuts, by the way, are also oishï.) Can every single bite of every single food really be delicious? And if every bite is always that good, why do they have to keep telling us? After confirmation on the 10 millionth delicious food in a row, you'd think they'd stop feeling the need to comment.
But that's my cynical, 21st-century American brain at work. The Japanese audience still takes "delicious" at face value, just like Americans did in the Johnny Carson era. A Japanese commercial will look you dead in the eye and tell you, in all earnestness, that the ramen noodles are delicious. And no one ever says, "Yeah, right."
Is cynicism a curse? Samuel Johnson thought of it that way. You'll remember him as the author of the first great dictionary of the English language, published back in the 1750s. He defined the word "cynical" pretty harshly, writing: "Having the qualities of a dog; currish; brutal; snarling; satirical." Score one for earnestness, I guess.
As a modern American, though, I'm obligated to scrutinize Johnson and argue with him. I mean, who's ever met a cynical dog?
I tend toward the slightly more charitable definition written by the journalist Ambrose Bierce, who described a cynic as one "whose faulty vision sees things as they are." Bierce, an American himself, tells us that cynicism is a warped lense, but that's what it takes to see a warped image clearly. And we've got a hell of a lot of warped images to look at.
As usual, there's no winner or loser here. I sometimes think Japan could do with a little more attitude -- almost as often as I think the U.S. could do with a lot less.
Moderation may actually be the key. Your inborn American cynicism has real value, but for goodness' sake, know when to rein it in. If the national balance could shift back toward earnestness just a little, wouldn't that be nice? I think it'd be downright 1980s-TV-dinner sensational.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
