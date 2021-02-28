It’s 9 in the morning. I hear a knock on my front door. It’s a construction worker, and he’s giving me towels.
A lot of things that happen in Japan sound like someone telling you a weird dream they had.
But this was no dream.
The construction worker was giving me the gift of towels as a kind of preemptive apology for all the racket that was about to come my way. The old house next door to me was to be torn down with a new one going up in its place.
I live exactly 12 feet away from all the action, so every day for the next several months my life will be a sonic war zone. But here are some towels to smooth it over.
This exchange is a tiny window into the world of Japanese gift giving.
Come to think of it, I’ve been on the giving end of my share of towels. Whenever you move into a new place in Japan, it’s customary to ingratiate yourself to the neighbors by giving them something.
It doesn’t always have to be towels, but they’re so versatile and broadly appreciated that that’s what we usually go with. My wife and I moved into an apartment in 2009 and gave towels to everyone on our floor, plus the people living directly above and below us.
In 2013, we moved into a house and gave towels to the next-door neighbors, the people across the street, and the few houses whose backyards butt up against ours. Our towel budget some years is astronomical.
There are also taboo gifts. The worst gift to give a hospital patient, for example, is a potted plant. Bouquets are fine, but potted plants have roots which symbolize staying put in the hospital for an extended period.
After a hospitalized person recovers, they’ll generally send out gifts to the friends and family who supported them along the way. The go-to gift for the convalesced? Laundry detergent. The idea is that the person is all patched up, feeling good as new, and the freshness of clean laundry symbolizes that pretty well.
Sometimes though, the symbolism of a gift is abandoned in favor of cold hard cash. Weddings, for example, are cash-only affairs. Wedding attendees filing into Japanese chapels look like they’re extras in “The Sopranos,” with everyone pulling envelopes of cash out of their jackets.
Amounts of money, however, do carry a little symbolic weight. Even numbers are frowned upon at weddings since those are viewed as easily divisible — a phrase you hope doesn’t describe the newlyweds.
A casual acquaintance will give $100 at the door. For a close friend, the amount jumps to $300. A married couple gives $500, and the bride or groom’s boss is on the hook for $700.
Close family like aunts, uncles, and grandparents are next on the list, and though it may seem like they should give $900, custom dictates that they round it up to $1,000, with some digging deep for $1,300.
If you get married in Japan, choose your envelope taker wisely because they’ll be carrying around tens of thousands of your dollars. It helps to know something incriminating about them.
Weddings are an occasion where a return present is mandatory, generally to the tune of 30% of what you received. This means that for all the big-money envelopes the new couple received, they’ll be giving back a fair amount of it in gifts.
The wedding industry has this thoroughly sorted out, so wedding guests always go home with an enormous gift bag commensurate with the size of their envelope.
On the topic of ceremonies, we might as well talk funerals, too. This is another Tony Soprano event. When you attend a funeral in Japan, you pull an envelope out of your jacket and hand it to someone at a reception table. Amounts are a bit more modest, ranging from $30 to $300.
I found myself in the unfortunate circumstance of attending a coworker’s funeral about 10 years ago, and I dutifully put $50 in an envelope as was dictated by my connection to the deceased.
When I handed this envelope to the person in charge of taking them, I was surprised to receive an envelope right back. I stuffed it into my jacket as though I knew what I was doing, and I only opened it later, in the car.
True to Japanese form, it was a return present, this one a $15 gift certificate for beer. I bought the funerary beers a few days later at a 7-Eleven.
This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Japanese gift giving. Truth be told, there are more rules that I don’t know than ones I do. Never give a certain type of flower for a birthday. Bills should be crisp for this event, wrinkled for that one. I can’t keep it all straight.
But you know what? There actually is an easy way. Whenever I need to give a gift, I ask my Japanese mother-in-law and she tells me what to do.
Next time you need to do some Japanese gift giving, send me an envelope with 500 bucks in it and I’ll send you her number as a return.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.