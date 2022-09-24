Japan is a society of deeply held cultural norms, and violating those brings shame. Take it from me.
To help you avoid shame, should you ever go there, I’d like to spend some time today picking apart one of Japan’s more confusing elements: its attitude toward noise.
(A headnod to the website reddit on this one. I recently stumbled upon a thread there about Japan’s relationship with noise, and it got me thinking about the topic.)
Japan is alternately very loud and very quiet, which is what makes this a hard rule set to wrap one’s mind around.
First of all, on your trip to Japan, you’ll become intimately acquainted with the loudspeaker. During election season, for example, politicians advertise themselves via bullhorn-equipped vans that drive slowly down public streets, blasting messages all the way.
Japanese campaigning laws are much stricter than those in the United States, and candidates are limited both in the types of media they can use and the window of time in which to use them.
Somehow, blaring their names up and down city streets throughout the campaign season has been settled upon as the best way to legally state one’s case for office.
On the other end of the spectrum, people using public transportation on those same streets are generally expected to maintain silence, especially when it comes to cellphones.
Buses and trains have “no cellphone” signage, and violators create an absurd amount of tension. Conversations between riders are permitted, but these are conducted in hushed tones.
I’ve ridden buses and trains maybe thousands of times through my years in Japan, and I can tell you that many of these trips have been in absolute, stunning silence.
However, disembark at a supermarket, and you’re in for a noisy awakening.
The noise in a Japanese supermarket is difficult to explain, and even more difficult to imagine being good for business.
As a baseline, there’s peppy Muzak — not actual song recordings, mind you, but energetic synthesizer tunes.
Enter a specific section of the supermarket, though, and the plot thickens. The meat department, for example, will often have a boombox playing meat-department-specific advertisements, complete with their own peppy backing tracks.
The deli 15 feet away will have such a boombox, too. As will the bakery. And produce.
I once stood in a Japanese supermarket at the nexus of four different types of exciting Muzak, each one trying to out-volume the others. I don’t know why the markets use enhanced interrogation techniques, but after a day of shopping I’m willing to tell them anything.
Contrast this to a rule I once received from a landlord: “Don’t shower at night. It might disturb the neighbors.”
This wasn’t in a thin-walled apartment, either. I was renting a stand-alone house. Still, the prospect of water flowing after 9 p.m. was too much of a noise risk for the landlord to let it go unmentioned.
Which makes me question another liquid-based noise that gets a free pass in Japanese society — slurping.
I’ll be the first to admit that table manners are almost entirely arbitrary, but the full-on slurp of a noodle or soup, to me, is something more than the arrangement of tiny forks.
Slurping has somehow slipped through the cracks in Japanese society, though, and depending on the menu, you can expect a restaurant full of it.
Another quiet example, and this one is deep: Japan’s overall vibe.
Japanese cultural cornerstones include things like exquisite gardens, ancient temples, zazen meditation … the list goes on. It’s like stillness is built into the fabric of the place, or at least into the image the country likes to maintain.
Take, for example, what must be the most well-known Japanese poem, a haiku written by Bashō Matsuo: “furu ike ya / kawazu tobikomu / mizu no oto.” Directly translated (with no regard for syllable count), it says, “old pond / frog jumps in / water’s sound.”
That’s maybe Japan’s most significant bit of poetry, and the theme could not be more serene. Even the sound mentioned in it would be nearly silent.
Contrast this to another Japanese cornerstone — pachinko.
Pachinko is one of the few legal modes of gambling in Japan, and it is wildly popular, with enormous pachinko parlors to be found everywhere.
I live in a medium-sized city, for instance, just over a mile from my office, and I pass two massive parlors on my commute.
The game itself is about the size of a slot machine. To play, you turn a knob that shoots dozens of ball bearings around. These cascade downward through fields of metal pins and hopefully land in small holes, which earn you more ball bearings.
Imagine hundreds of these machines side by side, each firing dozens of metal balls at metal pins.
Oh yeah, and they all blast their own music.
I’ve walked through a pachinko parlor, and it is mind rending. It’s difficult to imagine how a person could spend any time in that environment, let alone how the game could become a country’s pastime.
To sum up — sometimes in Japan, you want peace and quiet, but you can’t get it. Maybe it’s campaign season, or maybe you live too close to a supermarket.
Other times, you need to make a little noise, but you can’t. You’d like to handle a quick phone call, but you’re on the bus. You want to take a shower, but the sun has gone down.
The rule seems to be that quiet is expected from individuals, but organizations and companies are expected to deafen you.
If you travel to Japan, be prepared to stay a bit quieter than usual, but don’t be thrown off by formal noise pollution, either.
And if you really feel the need to express yourself, go somewhere that serves soup and slurp it out of your system.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
