Jeannie and John Glenn

True love is an acceptance of all that is, has been and will be. The children of John Glenn and Jeannie Wathen Gleen happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary.
John and Jeannie were married on Oct. 23, 1969, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Curdsville. Officiating was Father Peter Braun. Attendants were David Wather, brother of the bride, and Donna Marie Donahue.
John and Jeannie have been blessed with two children, Tyler Glenn and Krissie Bowen; four grandchildren, Brittany Mullen, Ryley, Raegan and Mike Howard.
John retired as a brick mason and Jeannie retired as a registered nurse from Owensboro Health Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.