Jeffrey Stephen Hartman and Carolyn Ann Hartman of Owensboro are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with family. Jeffrey Hartman and Carolyn Crabtree were married Nov. 17, 1979, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Owensboro. The Rev. Wallace Renner officiated the ceremony. Attendants were best man Ron Brantley, maid of honor Peggy Brantley, groomsmen Jerry Hartman and David Siddons, and bridesmaids Sharon Sutherland and Linda Devine.
Jeffrey is a retired Owensboro firefighter, and Carolyn is retired from Owensboro Public Schools.
The couple have two children, Jonathan Brian Hartman and Christina Nichole Hartman; and a grandson, John Paul Hartman.
