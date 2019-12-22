Jerry and Connie Bennett, of Calhoun, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner. They also plan a trip to Alaska, along with a cruise, at a later date.
Jerry W. Bennett, of Calhoun, and Connie A. Campbell, of Sacramento, began life's journey together on Dec. 27, 1969, at Towers Chapel Methodist Church. The Rev. Alex Rodgers married the couple. Attending the couple were Gary Dant and Lana Turley. The flower girl was Paula Revlett, and Phil Conard was the ring bearer.
Jerry retired from Aleris in Lewisport, and Connie retired from G.E. Aircraft Engines in Madisonville.
The couple have two children-son Jonathan Bennett, of Beech Grove, and daughter Stacy Leslie, of Owensboro, and six grandchildren.
We thank God for all of our family and our many blessings -- Jerry and Connie
