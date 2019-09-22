Jerry and Earlene Abney recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at St. Sebastian Church in Calhoun, where they are members.
Jerry Abney and Earlene Clements were married Aug. 22, 1959, at St. Anthony's Rectory in Browns Valley. The celebrant was Fr. Martin Mattingly.
Jerry is retired from Commonwealth Life Insurance, and Earlene is a retired McLean County jailer.
The couple have five children, Cathy (Todd) Burden, of Calhoun, Rob (Kate) Abney, of Lexington, Lee Ann (Scott) Starkey, of Bardstown, Greg (Sherry) Abney, of Calhoun, and Nic (Amanda) Abney, of Minnesota; 15 grandchildren; and one and a half great-grandchildren.
