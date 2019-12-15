Jerry and Emma Smeathers, of Owensboro, recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary at their home with family, and friends who are like family.
Jerry Smeathers and Emma Jane Duke were married Dec. 11, 1954, at Walnut Street Baptist Church. James L. Adkins officiated at the ceremony. Principal attendants were Edgar and Shirley Bartlett.
They have two sons, Bryan Smeathers and Kevin (Patricia) Smeathers, of Owensboro, and daughter Jeri Lynne Smeathers Kuck, of Cincinnati, Ohio.
The couple are the retired co-owners of Smeathers Steel Inc. and are members of Riverside Baptist Church.
