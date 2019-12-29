Joe and Kaye Castlen

Kaye Thomas Castlen and Joseph William Castlen, of Owensboro, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren at their home in Owensboro.
Kaye and Joe were married on Dec. 20, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leitchfield. Father Robert Wilson officiated the ceremony. Maid of honor was Donna White, and the bridesmaids were Georgellen Kelly, Jeannie Darst Grant and Tina Thomas Higdon. Best man was David Castlen, and the groomsmen were Ben Medley, John Castlen and Steve Castlen.
Kaye's parents were Vinson and Mary Daugherty Thomas, of Leitchfield, and Joe's parents were Joe Jr. and Elizabeth O'Bryan Castlen, of Owensboro.
Joe and Kaye raised five children, Joe (Kerri) Castlen, of Cincinnati, Ben (Holly) Castlen, of Owensboro, Miriam Constant, of Owensboro, Megan (Nolan) Houston, of Owensboro, and Josh (Joey Connelly) Castlen, of Owensboro, and have nine wonderful grandchildren, Noah, Madeline, Alex, Kayla, Will, Olivia, Emma, Cece and Fisher.
Kaye is a graduate of Brescia College and Western Kentucky University. She served many years in the educational systems of Leitchfield, Louisville, Jefferson County, Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic and Daviess County, and retired as administrator of the DCPS Valley School. She also worked at Brescia University.
Joe is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the University of Louisville School of Law. He practiced law for many years, including in a partnership with Russ Wilkey, before presiding as a district judge, then circuit judge in Daviess County. He recently retired.
The couple are members of Trinity Episcopal Church.
