John and Brenda Pinkston celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 5.
The couple were married Sept. 5, 1969, St. Alphonsus Church in St. Joseph. Father Walter Hancock officiated the ceremony.
The couple have three children, Devon Pinkston of Owensboro, Warren (Charity) Pinkston of Calhoun, and Ryan (Allison) Pinkston of Nicholasville; and five grandchildren, Lily, Josie, Haley, Zachary and Agnes.
Brenda is retired from Dr. Hugh Wilhite's Office in Calhoun, and John is retired from Alcan Aluminum in Sebree and operates a small cattle farm.
The couple are members of St. Sebastian Church in Calhoun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.