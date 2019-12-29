John and Mary Jones of Owensboro celebrated their 50th anniversary with a family dinner.
John F. Jones I and Mary Blair were married Dec. 27, 1969, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed by the Rev. Carl Aspund. Angela Peerman and Gilbert Weaver were the attendants.
John is a retired pipefitter with Local 633 Plumbers Pipefitters, and Mary retired from day care service.
The couple have three children, Becky (Bruce) Galloway, of Tennessee, Polly (Scott) Payne, of Whitesville, and John F. (Kristen) Jones II, of Whitesville; and 10 grandchildren, Morgan, Makayla and Mason Payne, Cody, Kyle and Kaleb Galloway, Corbin Jones, Hunter, Bailey and Landon Howard; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Payne and Annslee Howard, and one late grandson, Cory Christian Galloway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.