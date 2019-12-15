Johnny and Margaret Jarboe, of Whitesville, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
John H. Jarboe and Margaret Ann Edge began their life together on Dec. 20, 1969, at Newton Springs Baptist Church in Fordsville. Brother Oliver Hawkins married the couple. Attending the couple were David Rogers and Brenda Rearden Craig. Flower girls were Susie Grissom Hagan and Marlene Smith Robbins.
The couple are members of East Fork Baptist Church.
John is retired from Big Rivers and GRITS. Margaret is retired from Ohio County Schools.
They were blessed with two sons. Their eldest son, John R., passed away in April 2019. He left behind his wife, Meredith, and sons Jack and Braydon. Their youngest son, Adam, and wife Krista have three sons, Colby, Sky (Jordyn) and River. We thank God for allowing us to share our lives together and for all our blessings.
