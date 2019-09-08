Kenneth and Pearlie Pack celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
The couple were married Sept. 6, 1969, in Henlawson, West Virginia.
They have two children, Angela and Rob Grigsby, of Evansville, Indiana, and Cassandra and Shawn Mowery, of Newburg, Indiana; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Kenneth is retired from Bellsouth Telephone Company, and Pearlie is employed at Diversified Management Inc.
The couple are members of Owensboro Christian Church.
