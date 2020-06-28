Kenneth and Virginia Blandford are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married July 3, 1970, at St. Mary’s Church in Whitesville.
Kenneth is retired from Daramic, Inc. Virginia is retired from Owensboro Catholic Schools as a music teacher.
The Blandfords have four sons: Terry (Shannon) of Hartsville, South Carolina, Ryan, Robert (Beth), and Jason of Owensboro. They are blessed with four grandchildren: Cole, Madelyn, Mia and Liam.
Kenneth and Virginia are members of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
