Kirtley -- Ewing

Amanda Clark Kirtley, of Owensboro, and Jared McCelvey Ewing, of Houston, Texas, were married Sept. 30, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church in Owensboro. The Rev. Dr. Jonathan Carroll and the Rev. Christine Coy Fohr officiated the ceremony.
The bride's parents are Robert Kirtley and the late Pamela Kirtley of Owensboro. She is a Harris County assistant district attorney in Houston.
The groom's parents are Randolph and Helen Ewing of Houston. He is the in-house counsel for The Gibraltar Group Insurance Services.
Matron of honor was Emily Gaume (Smith), of Grapevine, Texas. Bridesmaids were Laura Haga (Harrison), of Owensboro, Heather George, of Denver, Colorado, Lauren Horner (Biggs), of Louisville, Molly Marshall (McCorkle), of Owensboro, and Michelle Lamb (Hardin), of Plano, Texas. Flower girls were Claudia and Sylvie Johnson, and Kirtley Bates, all of Owensboro, and Charlotte and Lilian Ver Halen, both of Westlake, Texas.
Best men were Daniel Ewing and Stephen Risley, both of Houston. Groomsmen/women were Elaine Ver Halen (Ewing) of Westlake, Andrew Mullins Williams and Nathaniel Mahoney, both of Memphis, Tennessee, and James Wilson of New York City, New York. Ring bearers were Arlo Johnson and Alexander Bates, both of Owensboro.
After a wedding trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, the couple are living in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.