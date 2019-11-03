Plants create interest and form in the landscape. Think about the different characteristics and required growing conditions needed of the plants while selecting them for your landscape. Remember, the best time to plant most shrubs and trees is in the fall.
An early blooming shrub is Arnold Promise witchhazel, Hamamelis X intermedia 'Arnold Promise', which blooms in February. This shrub reaches 15 to 20 feet tall and the branches may spread more than 15 feet long. The cultivar Arnold Promise is one of the best yellow flowering witchhazels. The small, yellow flowers have thin, narrow petals that twist. When you see this plant blooming in February, it seems hard to believe your eyes. The fall leaf color is reddish-purple.
Large fothergilla, Fothergilla major 'Mt. Airy', is a multi-stemmed shrub reaching 5 to 6 feet tall and 4 to 5 feet wide. The white flower is 1.5 to 2 inches long and about 1 inch wide. It looks like a bottlebrush since there are no petals and the stamens are the showy part of the flower. The blooms open in April and last for two to three weeks. They open a little ahead of the leaves emerging in the spring. Leaves are blue-green in color during the growing season. In the fall, leaves change to a yellow-orange color. It prefers a moist, acidic soil and will grow in partial shade. The plant will sucker and become wider. Remove the suckers to reduce the width of the plant as it grows older.
Virginia sweetspire, Itea virginica, is a shrub 3 to 5 feet in height. In June and July, fragrant, white flowers are arranged on a spike-like stem to form a 2- to 6-inch long flower cluster. The leaves are dark green in the summer and change to an outstanding show of reddish purple, scarlet, and crimson in the fall. Virginia sweetspire prefers soil that holds moisture. It can be planted in full sun or shade.
A nice cultivar of Viburnum x burkwoodii is Mohawk. The dark red flower buds add several weeks of interest before opening with whitish-pink petals in the spring. The flowers have a spicy clove fragrance. Fall leaf color is orange-red. 'Mohawk' may reach 7 to 8 feet tall with a spread of 7 feet.
Koreanspice viburnum, Viburnum carlesii, is a large shrub with pleasantly fragrant flowers that open in April to early May. The flower buds are dark pink to red, but the flowers are white. The tube-shaped flowers are produced in rounded clusters 2 to 3 inches across. In the fall, the leaves turn a reddish color. The Koreanspice viburnum has a rounded shape and may reach from 5 to 8 feet tall and 4 to 8 feet wide. This shrub can be pruned to keep it about 5 feet tall by 5 feet wide.
Doublefile viburnum, Viburnum plicatum tomentosum, is another large, flowering shrub. The branches come out of the main stem almost horizontally. White flowers appear in clusters along the branches in May. The flower clusters are 2 to 4 inches across. The fruit is one-third of an inch long and changes from red to black when ripe in July and August. Birds quickly eat the fruit as it ripens. In the fall, leaves change from dark green to reddish-purple. The shape of the shrub is broadly rounded to a width of 9 to 12 feet and a height of 8 to 10 feet.
The common winterberry, Ilex verticillata, is a deciduous holly and has many bright red fruits that persist into winter. The slow to medium growing shrub can reach 6 to 8 feet in height and width. Male flowers and female flowers are produced on different plants. In order to have berries, you will need one male plant among several female plants. Several good cultivars of winterberry are available that have been selected for fruit size, fruit color or fall leaf color. It adapts to wet conditions and prefers moist, acidic soil.
Little girl magnolias, Magnolia hybrids, are a type of saucer magnolia (Magnolia x soulangiana) that blooms seven to 10 days later than the star magnolia. This delay in bloom often avoids damage caused by late frosts. The flower colors range from light purple-red to deep purple-red with some white to pink. The little girl magnolias are usually multi-trunked, have an upright growth habit, and reach a mature height of 10 to 15 feet. The better cultivars are Ann, Betty, Jane, Judy, Pinkie and Susan.
Serviceberry (Amelanchier species and hybrids) is a small tree or large shrub reaching 20 to 25 feet tall with a width of 10 to 20 feet. White blossoms cover the tree in early spring. The fruit is berrylike, orange-shaped, one-quarter inch in diameter, and changes color from green to red to purplish-black when mature in June. Birds love them. The colorful fall foliage is red-orange to red-purple. The smooth, gray bark is attractive in winter. Serviceberry can be left as a large shrub or pruned into a tree. They can grow in full sun or moderate shade and prefer a well-drained soil.
For more information, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
Annette's Tip:
Practicing good sanitation in the garden and landscape by removing dead plant material helps to slow down the development of diseases. It also prevents insect pests from overwinter in the dead material. In addition, remember to remove mummified fruits hanging on trees and vines as well.
