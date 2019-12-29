Larry and Charlotte Moore, of Owensboro, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a riverboat cruise on the Danube River on Sept. 19 in Europe. A weekend at the Harris farm also is planned with the children and grandchildren.
Larry Moore and Charlotte Wright were married Jan. 2, 1970, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Father Victor Boarman officiated the ceremony.
The couple are members of Our Lady of Lourdes.
Larry is retired from Owensboro Public Schools, and Charlotte is retired from Century Property Management.
The couple have two children, Michael (Maureen) Moore, and Mark (Julie) Moore, both of Owensboro; and four grandchildren, Miles, Gus, Wyatt and Abel Moore.
