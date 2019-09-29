Les and Helen Schaick of Owensboro will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Oct. 1. The family celebrated with a dinner Sept. 28 at Colby's Restaurant.
Les Schaick and Helen Troxell married Oct. 1, 1949, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
The couple have four children, Tom Schaick (Tonya), of Westfield, Indiana, Nancy Greenwell (Norbert) of Gainesville, Florida, Lynn O'Bryan, of Owensboro, and Susan Lang (Marty), of Hendersonville, Tennessee. They also have six grandchildren, Emily Kelly (Patrick), Matt Schaick (Rafaela), Amy Millay (Phillip), the late Jason O'Bryan, Leslie Lang, and the late Jeff Lang; and six great-grandchildren, McKensie and Emma Millay, Charlie, Lucy and Sadie Kelly, and Lucas Schaick.
The couple are long-time members of Immaculate Catholic Church.
We love you, Mom and Dad.
