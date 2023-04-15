Vintages

Tablas Creek Vineyard in Paso Robles, Calif., recently announced on its blog that it has saved more than $2 million since 2010 by switching to lighter bottles.

 Photo from Tablas Creek Vineyard

Have you noticed wine bottles getting lighter? A slimmer profile, a smaller punt (the indentation in the bottom)? Fewer bottles requiring two hands to pour securely?

Those behemoths weighing as much as a kilogram when empty are not yet extinct, but they may be close to endangered. More and more wineries are shifting to bottles under 600 grams, even closer to 500 and as low as 380 grams. This is great news, and not just for our backs and our wrists. It’s good for our planet.

