Oh, what is that insect? Are there insects on my other garden plants? What about diseases on my plants? Should I use a pesticide? What should I do to prevent my plant from getting a disease? Before reaching for a product to treat a plant, identify the insect pest or disease, determine how much damage the plant will tolerate, and evaluate the insect or disease pressure. These steps are part of a science-based technology program called Integrated Pest Management (IPM). By using information about the plant, pest and environment, insects and diseases are managed with cultural practices first, and then minimal pesticide usage in a way that is safe, economical and socially responsible. The goal is not the total elimination of the pest.
A key component of IPM is looking at the plants in the vegetable garden and landscape, which is called scouting. You need to know what insect pests and diseases are present. If an insect or disease is not found, then a certain management method or an insecticide is not necessary. Catching an insect pest or disease development early makes it easier to manage. Scouting will save time and money.
During scouting, identification of the insect or disease is necessary. After identification, the life cycle of the pest is examined. The life cycle is used to determine when the most effective and appropriate control methods should be applied. The methods could be cultural, biological, and/or chemical. The timing of the control measure is critical. For example, the insect called scale, which may be found on fruit trees and ornamentals, spends most of its life cycle under a waxy scale which protects it from insecticides. The best time to control scale is during the crawler stage. By scouting, you know when the crawlers appear.
With IPM techniques, the level of pest infestation may be low enough that control is not required. Science-based economic thresholds for insect pests have been determined in commercial crops. If the number of insects found is below the threshold, a control measure may not be required. If the number of insects is above this level, economic damage may occur, and control with a pesticide may be necessary. The level of control is determined by each individual. If you don’t mind blemishes or insect damage to your fruits and vegetables, then you may not worry about controlling the pest.
Consider hand removal and destroying low numbers of insects instead of using an insecticide. Hand removal will save time and money used to apply an insecticide for a small number of insects.
Some pests and diseases can be managed by removing the infected plant or plant parts. For example, if you have crabapple trees in your landscape infected with the disease apple scab, which causes the leaves to fall off during the spring or summer, the leaves on the ground should be removed from the area. These leaves serve as a source of the disease which can re-infect the tree.
Cultural practices help discourage the development of insect pests and diseases. These would be considered “going green” practices. The cultural practice of rotating vegetables in your garden helps prevent a buildup of pests. Another cultural practice is to ensure plants are allowed enough time to dry off after watering before nightfall. Water on the leaves of plants in the late evening and at night creates the perfect environment for certain diseases to develop.
A biological tool in IPM practices includes using insect- and disease-resistant varieties. Plant breeders work hard developing pest resistance in cultivars of vegetables, fruits, flowers and landscape plants without losing desirable qualities and characteristics.
Another biological tool is the use of pest-specific pesticides. Bacillus thuringiensis is a bacteria which controls caterpillars of various insect families. Only the caterpillars in these specific families are killed. Beneficial insects such as lady beetles, praying mantis and ground beetles are not affected. Bacillus thuringiensis is also easier and safer to handle for the homeowner than some other pesticides.
For help with identifying insects and possible disease problems through the University of Kentucky, call the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or email me at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu. During the pandemic, we are using descriptions and photos to begin the diagnostic process. A sample of the problem on the plant or insect may be needed for positive identification through the University of Kentucky. Please do not include dead plant material. We need to see the affected plant parts before it dies. If an insect cannot be identified from pictures and a description, you may need to bring it to the Extension Office. Please call or email the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office to set up a time to bring the sample in. Please put the insect in a small container with white vinegar. No fee is charged for these services.
The Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service continues to educate growers about IPM and implementing IPM practices in field crops, local orchards, and local fresh market vegetable production. IPM is for you to use in home vegetable gardens and landscapes, too. For more information about managing diseases and insects, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
Annette’s TipWhen the common mop head type of hydrangeas do not have flowers, the old wood where the flowers develop may have been killed by freezing temperatures this spring. The new growth will have flower buds for next year. Some cultivars may bloom on new wood and still flower this year.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
