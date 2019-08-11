Mike and Annette Stiff of Warsaw, Indiana, formerly of Owensboro, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a nine-day road trip to Glacier National Park in West Glacier, Montana. The couple chose Glacier because of their love of the outdoors and the abundance of wildlife found there.
Mike Stiff and Annette Wink were married Aug. 11, 1979, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Principal attendants were Sue Wink, Sharon Robey, Paul Stiff and Bernie Wink. A reception was held following the ceremony at the home of the bride's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Wink.
The couple have a daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Chad Snyder; and three grandchildren, Avery, Amelia and Adalyn.
Annette is retired from Daviess County Public Schools, and Mike is employed in the shipping and receiving department at Hausner Hard Chrome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.