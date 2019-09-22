Mike and Cheri Robinson were married Sept. 20, 1969, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport, Indiana. Attendants included Julie Davis, matron of honor and Jack Robinson, best man, brother of the groom.
The couple have two children, Travis and wife Mandy, of Greenwood, South Carolina, and Michelle Wertz, of Owensboro. They also have a 9-year-old granddaughter, Kayla Wertz.
Mr. Robinson is retired from Daviess County School System in Kentucky and the South Spencer School Corp. in Indiana. Mrs. Robinson is retired from Owensboro School System.
They have traveled to all but two states. A trip is planned for the future to Washington State and Oregon.
A vow renewal ceremony took place Sept. 21 with their family and the wedding party in attendance.
Cheri is the daughter of the late Bud and Mary Robinson of Rockport. Mike is the son of the late Kermit and Lois Robinson of Grandview, Indiana.
They are members of First Christian Church.
